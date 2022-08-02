Embraer internships with a grant of up to R$4,000; see how to sign up

The month of August should still be full of Selection Processes for positions distributed throughout Brazil. But the big news of the week is the opening of vacancies for Embraer Internships. Ever wonder? The aircraft manufacturer is looking for new students in the areas of Management and Business; Engineering; and also Technology.

But the chances are not limited to this company alone. That’s because, this week, thousands of vacancies are open in market giants such as Scania, TIM, Bunge and many others; either for internship or trainee. So, if you’re curious to know the details, check it out below.

Embraer internships

Embraer, a Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, has opened more than 150 internship vacancies for the following areas:

corporate;

Engineering;

Operations; and

Technology.

All chances are also intended for people with disabilities (PCDs). In general, the internship program will last 12 months. Applicants must be attending Higher Education; And best of all, no prior experience is required. Therefore, if you are interested, access Embraer’s page on the Gupy platform at: https://bityli.com/cDkTSV.

other chances

Internship at Scania

Scania, a manufacturer of heavy vehicles, such as trucks, has several internship vacancies open in the job rotation format. In addition, applications are available until the 11th of August. In addition, to participate in the Selection Process, students must be studying from the 1st semester of graduation or Technical Education in the areas of Administration, Engineering, Technology, Psychology and others. Finally, Scania offers, in addition to a grant of R$ 1,800, a series of benefits. So participate in: https://bityli.com/ZTuqdB.

TIM

TIM, one of the main Brazilian operators, has the Young Apprentice Program open until August 11th. There are 20 vacancies for students and recent graduates of high school and/or technical education. However, the company does not inform the salary range, but offers several benefits. To apply and check the details, visit: https://bityli.com/nrTPQN.

Bunge – Trainee

In short, Bunge opened the trainee program for recent graduates as of July 2019. Enrollment, in turn, is open until August 4th. The vacancies are spread across dozens of regions where the company operates. Finally, to apply, the interested party must access the Cia de Talentos platform, at: https://bityli.com/jTcPBG.

