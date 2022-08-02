expert comments on what to learn in the controversy with Caio Castro

If you’re always keeping an eye on what’s happening on social media, you must have seen several memes and criticisms of actor Caio Castro. During an interview for the podcast “Your Brother”, he made a comment about feeling “obliged” to pay the bill on dates and the subject went viral: “what’s the difference between paying a bill and having to pay the bill”. Far beyond all the repercussion, this also served to bring about another reflection: the role of man in the struggle for equality. Come understand!







Caio Castro’s comment opens a debate related to the fight for equality Photo: Credit: Shutterstock / todoteen

With his opinion about men having an “obligation” to pay expenses on a date, Caio ended up raising a lot of debates on the subject. After all, who should pay the bill and why? The answer depends on each one, but the feeling of demand reported by the actor is something that generates more conversation…

consulted by Todateen, the psychologist Camila Puertas, graduated from PUC-Campinas and specialized in Clinical Psychotherapy and Mental Health from UNIFESP, explained how this feeling of pressure is related to the sexist culture. According to the expert, it is indisputable that the sexist society puts women at an incomparable risk, but it also affects men.

So men are victims too?

“Boys are taught not to cry and are not welcomed, in general, when expressing their emotions. They grow up believing they cannot express their weaknesses and with the idea that every girl is fragile by nature”, explains Camila.

For the specialist, the sexist culture brings more harm to men than we normally imagine. There is no denying the existence of stereotypes about the feminine concept, but something little talked about is about the same pattern in the masculine aspect: “Being man enough” is a phrase that has been reinforced since childhood, which ends up creating the perception that men is responsible for providing resources and sustaining. Like, for example, paying for dinner. See how one thing is linked to another?

The psychologist emphasizes how the stereotype created about men feeds machismo, who, believing this, are really stuck to this idea. “The belief in power and control is so ingrained that many don’t even recognize how much pressure they feel and how much it eats away at them and sickens them,” she said.

Camila also associates this behavior with heterosexuality, rationality and self-control. She explains that there is a weight to the feeling of sufficiency. Therefore, phrases like this one by Caio Castro collaborate in the reflection that the fight for equality is not only aimed at women.

In 2018, actor Justin Baldoni, of “Jane The Virgin”, presented a talk for the organization TED Talks that followed this line. In the speech entitled “Why I’m Tired of Trying to Be ‘Man Enough'”, while acknowledging his privileges as a man, he also reflects on the detriment of sexism to himself.

Okay, but how does this affect us women?

This whole idea that men should always be in charge also allows for a society in which men are rarely held accountable for the way they treat women. In other words, everything is part of a cycle.

“The feminist struggle is not to favor women, but gender equality, which also means saving men from machismo, even if they are the main subject sharing this behavior”, says Camila.

In this way, toxic masculinity and the stereotype of the man “sustaining” are aspects that have been deconstructed. After all, we are tired of knowing how women have the right to be their own masters, including financial independence. Despite the lack of opportunity and the barriers encountered, there is no way to doubt a woman’s ability just because she is a woman.

“Men need to become free, and feminism collaborates in the liberation and self-criticism of men to build masculine references that take into account parameters other than those that violate and degrade society”, he concludes.

You could see that there is a very important role for men in this fight, right? Another person who also recognized this was none other than Emma Watson. The eternal Hermione from “Harry Potter” launched a campaign as an ambassador for UN Women. “HeForShe” was presented with the aim of calling men and showing that the fight is also theirs.

Impressive how that simple comment by Caio Castro managed to generate so much subject, right?