Famous Actor Reveals He Rejected Star Wars Role of Han Solo

Taron Egerton reveals that he followed his intuition and did not continue the auditions for Han Solo.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actor Taron Egerton told presenter Josh Horowitz that he was one of those considered to play Han Solo in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he decided to withdraw from the race. “I’ll be honest, I took the Millennium Falcon. I was with Chewie. I wore the full costume. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it,” he comments.

However, the 32-year-old Rocketman star listened to his gut instinct that told him stepping into Harrison Ford’s shoes was not the right time for him. Hearing his intuition, Egerton took a step back during the audition round for the film.

“It seemed to me that I didn’t feel… As you know when we mentioned earlier, that thing when I read the Kingsman script and was like, ‘I have to be a part of this.’ But for Han Solo, I didn’t feel the same way.”

Egerton also said that, at this point, he felt willing and comfortable talking about his brief stint in the Star Wars universe, as he believed enough time had passed. “Now that time has passed, I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels upset that I told this story,” he said.

In the end, the lead role in Solo: A Star Wars Story went to actor Aldren Ehrenreich. The plot as the protagonist met Chewbacca and Lando and became the owner of the legendary Millennium Falcon. The story takes place before the events depicted in Star Wars: A New Hope.

The cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jon Favreau. During development, the film went through controversies and changes, such as the dismissal of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were previously confirmed as directors. Because of this setback, Lucasfilm hired filmmaker Ron Howard to take charge of the film.