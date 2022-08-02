FIFA Mobile: Manager Mode Puts You As Your Team’s Football Manager | preview

Confirmed at the end of July, the Manager Mode of the game FIFA Mobile aims to bring the experience of a football manager and a coach to players, directly from the palm of their hand. What will this new modality offer the player of the EA Sports title? TudoCelular tried out the feature during early access and tells you the highlights below.

What to expect?

An important point to note at the outset is that this mode takes you out of control of the players and puts you to observe how your squad will put your game plan into practice. In other words, you will have complete control over the strategies and decisions your team will make in matches. The matches are automated, but you can first define the players’ lineup and organize all the tactical part. It is also possible to schedule several matches to take place in the sequence, through reward filters, amount of points to reach or division to reach. In all, there are four predefined tactics – Attack, Control, Counter and Defensive – but you can create a custom one. You can define the path taken for a given match according to the strengths and weaknesses of your team and the opponent. Among the possibilities, you can send players to be aggressive in attack, with more climbs to score goals quickly; keep possession of the ball and make methodical advances only; pull back lines and focus on quick counters to regain possession; prioritize nullifying the rival’s chances.

Manager Mode even allows you to change the style of play during the “90 minutes”. The coach establishes from the urgency that the players will have to reach the opponent’s area, to the frequency of kicks and other actions. All detailed statistics are available to access at any time during the match. Thus, it is possible to know important numbers, such as shots on goal, ball possession and passing accuracy, to make other decisions during the match. This modality still delivers the progress system Division Rivals – similar to that found in Attack Duel and not 1 against 1. As you win the duels, the rewards will come and consequently you will rise in rank – just like there is relegation if you lose too much.

game experience





It is impossible to play Manager Mode without thinking about some classics with a similar proposal, such as Football Manager, Brasfoot, Elifoot and others. A highlight is the application of mechanics to mobile devices. We saw that the style of managing the team in automated matches matches more with the mobile platform than if it were on a console, for example. And EA Sports managed to bring the experience well adapted to this type of device. This new modality certainly appeals to those who are fanatical about formations and other team tactics. Not only defining whether the squad will enter a 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or other definition, but also in the set of actions. It is possible to feel a manager of the team without much effort.

















Although it is possible to leave it in automated games until you reach a certain objective, we always recommend observing how the players perform according to their chosen strategy. That’s because there may be a need to change plans according to the game, and perception during the plays is fundamental for this – not just the score. Overall, Manager Mode has the potential to be a hit with players, who will gain a new possibility within the EA Sports franchise. The novelty does not yet have a date to reach players. FIFA Mobile can be downloaded directly from the official stores for Android and iOS, through the links located on the card below the text. *We would like to thank the game’s advisors for granting early access to the TudoCelular feature for this article.