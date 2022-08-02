Fluminense had a documentary project for Fred: “I vetoed the idea”

Fred ended his contract with Fluminense last Sunday (31), the day of the club’s 120th anniversary celebration. This Monday (1), the former Tricolor player participated in the Podpah Podcast and spoke about various subjects of his career and his passage through Fluminense.

The Tricolor idol confided in the interview that there was a plan to make a documentary of the last four months of his career at Fluminense. Despite this, he vetoed the idea as he didn’t want to affect the cast’s reserved atmosphere.

– I was going to make a documentary about my career… the last four months and I vetoed it because I know what the football environment is like, the locker room is very closed. My fear was the 24-hour cameras during training and inside the locker room inhibiting the guys, Diniz training, the players in the locker room because there are a lot of things that die there. So much so that in the locker room I asked for a word and said that the most important thing was the six points in both games. I popped… our team was flying, imagine if filming starts and our team loses – he said.

O NETFLU had exclusively informed about the club’s desire to develop a documentary for the player.