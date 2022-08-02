Fred tells the backstory of Atlético’s departure and talks about the fine

By: Hugo Fralodeo

Recently retired from the lawns, former striker Fred, in conversation on the podcast podpahtold the backstory of his departure from Atlético at the end of 2017, revealing the reasons for the contractual termination and that Sérgio Sette Câmara, president at the time, already had conversations with Flamengo to negotiate him, an option that Fred discarded, on account of his history in Fluminense:

“The president of Galo called my manager and said: ‘We don’t want Fred anymore, because (the salary) is heavy’. He took me, Robinho and Elias. The president had a negotiation with Flamengo, but I didn’t want to go because of Fluminense. My manager even joked with me: ‘He ends the marriage and wants to choose the woman he’s going to marry?’. He sent me away and wanted to choose the team. We rescinded the contract and then came Cruzeiro. I went there, but I ended up bursting my knee. The change was punk, but I had to go. How could I go to Flamengo, because of my history at Fluminense?”

TRAFFIC TICKET

With the option to remain in Belo Horizonte, Fred violated one of the clauses of the termination contact, which led to the collection of a fine of R$ 10 million by Atlético to the now ex-player. He also cited the fine, as well as saying that the exchange was ‘crazy’:

“There was a fine of R$ 10 million. Then Cruzeiro had a partner that Atlético owed the same R$10 million, and proposed: ‘Let’s settle the debt’. But Atlético denied it, they wanted the money. Greater madness. When I left Galo to go to Cruzeiro, it was madness, total pressure”.

The endless legal battle between Atlético and Fred began in January 2018 and remains unresolved. At the National Resolution Chamber (CNR), Atlético obtained a favorable decision and Fred was sentenced to pay the fine, which, due to monetary corrections and interest, already exceeds the amount of R$ 32 million. The defense of the former striker filed an interlocutory appeal for the case to go to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ). A judge upheld the defense’s request and Atlético appealed the decision, executing Fred of the fine. The process continues in judicial secrecy.