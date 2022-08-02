Function is amazing and can help you

The use of cell phones is far from something new, but there are still mysteries to be explored by users. After all, companies are constantly updating their operating systems, which are accompanied by numerous new features for users. This is the case of a secret iPhone (iOS) feature that can help a lot in some situations.

Find out what is the SECRET iPhone feature that can help you

Cell phones that run on Apple’s operating system (iOS), that is, iPhones have a secret feature that few people use, but that offers great help and can be quite surprising.

The “Significant Locations” tool records the most frequented places by the device user. Through a list format, the resource has information about the most visited places and those that have the greatest impact on the device owner’s routine.

It is worth noting that all registrations begin as soon as the person logs in to the iPhone’s iCloud for the first time. However, it is possible to disable the tool and even erase the entire history of “Significant Places” and this ensures more privacy for people.

See too: Which iPhones support the new 5G technology? List gathers compatible models, check it out!

Why be the secret feature of “Significant Places”

First, understand that the secret iPhone feature is a native tool of the device. It works based on the data captured by the internal geolocation system (GPS). User location data is stored and makes up a large attendance report. However, all these functions run in the background and need no apparent notification on the home screen.

The great utility of the service focuses on personal information, which involves the weather, traffic data and the prediction that the application itself makes about the location of each iPhone user. Imagine you have a pre-scheduled activity every Thursday night – it will be present as a top suggestion on Apple Maps, for example.

According to Apple, the iPhone’s secret feature is secure and uses encryption to store the data. Therefore, not even the manufacturer itself would be able to read the data and use them for any purpose that could harm the user’s rights. However, a virus or malware can access the information on your cell phone that is running at that moment. Given this possibility, some people prefer to disable the tool.

See too: What do you need to change to be SUCCESSFUL? The animal you saw will reveal

How to disable the feature on iPhone?

If you want to disable the feature to feel more secure, just do the following:

1 – Go to Settings on iPhone;

2 – Tap on “Privacy”;

3 – Access “Location Services”;

4 – Tap on “System Services”;

5 – Enter “Important Places”;

6 – Choose “Disable” and click “Clear History”.