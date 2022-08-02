Games for free! Check out the games released for PS4 and PS5 in August | Technology

Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier PlayStation games are free in August

Sony has already revealed which games will be released to PlayStation Plus subscribers during the month of August. The games will be free for users of any of the three plans, whether Essential, Extra or Premium.

From Tuesday (2), ‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’, ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’ and ‘Little Nightmares’ will be available. Next, learn more about each of the games.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon, available for PS4 and PS5

Ichiban Kasuga, a petty foreman for a petty yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He discovers the truth behind his family’s betrayal as he explores and fights the modern Japanese city.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, available for PS4 and PS5



Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in stunning HD. All pro skaters, levels and tricks are back, fully remastered, and more. Skateboard to new and era-defining music, pull off insane trick combos, or blast through the original game’s modes in head-to-head with local two-player modes.

Little Nightmares, available for PS4



Meet Little Nightmares, an exotic and dark tale where you will have to face your childhood fears. Help Six escape The Maw, a large and mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls in search of their next meal.

There’s still time to redeem the July games



The three games above are available to PS Plus subscribers from Tuesday (2) until September 6. Until Monday (1st) it is still possible to download the July games: ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’, ‘Man of Medan’ and ‘Arcadegeddon’.





