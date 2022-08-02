Ganso praises Marcos Leonardo, and striker reciprocates: ‘I could come to Santos’

Midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso was, during the time he was on the field, booed by Santos fans. The player was one of the great characters in tonight’s game. He scored from a penalty the first goal of the Fluminense team, celebrated the feat remembering the times of ‘maestro’ of the village and left the lawns like a Santos player, with the Peixe shirt that was given by Ângelo.

At the end of the duel, in an interview with SporTV, Ganso praised striker Marcos Leonardo, author of Santos’ equalizer in the final stretch of the game. Both were in the interview area.

– He’s been having a great season. It’s not the first, it’s the second. He is a goal maker. I hope he can mark his history, winning titles which is the most important thing. That he keeps improving, scoring a lot of goals, not against us today, he didn’t need to. But congratulations on the goal, he has technical quality and the main thing: he knows how to score-completed Ganso.

Marcos Leonardo then praised the affection of the former Menino da Vila.

– I am very happy to hear the words of Paulo Henrique Ganso, I watched him play a lot. God willing, he could come to Santos. People with people who have quality is easy – said Marcos Leonardo.

Recently, Ganso commented that he was close to returning to Santos in 2021. Peixe at the time wanted to have shirt 10 on loan and with Fluminense paying most of the salary. He would come with the endorsement of coach Fernando Diniz, then the club’s coach at that time. Today Diniz commands Fluminense.