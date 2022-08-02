Ganso talks to Fluminense fans after wearing Santos’ shirt: “I have history here” | fluminense

After the 2-2 draw between Fluminense and Santos, Paulo Henrique Ganso went to talk to tricolor fans who were in the stands of Vila Belmiro, last Monday night, after wearing the Santos team shirt on the way down to the locker room. .

The act ended up displeasing the Flu fans in the stadium (see the video that went viral on social media).

Goose talks with Fluminense fans after wearing Santos shirt

When justifying himself with the fans, shirt 10 said: “I have history here”, said the midfielder, to minimize the fact that he wore the Santos shirt.

1 of 3 Ganso celebrates a goal for Fluminense against Santos — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF Ganso celebrates a goal for Fluminense against Santos — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

Ganso also made a request to fans who asked him to play a Fluminense shirt:

– Ask the president to renew – declared the midfielder, who has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2023 with the club.

Goose scores and celebrates in the direction of Santos fans

Ganso also created controversy with the home crowd during the match. The midfielder left Santos in trouble when celebrating Fluminense’s equalizing goal. After scoring in a penalty kick, shirt 10 made gestures to the stands, simulating being a maestro, after being booed by the crowd he defended years ago.

The celebration irritated the opposing players, which generated the beginning of confusion in the 2-2 draw with Santos, this Monday, in Vila Belmiro. The athlete denied having been a provocation.

Goose leaves Vila Belmiro field wearing Santos shirt

Goose denied having been a provocation. He repeated a celebration he had already done in Vila’s days, gesturing with his hands to lead the crowd like a conductor. The midfielder was substituted in the 35th minute of the second half and was again booed by Santos.

– It’s not provocation. It’s just to say thank you. I was very happy here, I marked my history and won many titles. I apreciate everyone’s affection. When playing against, it’s normal. People curse me. I know I have their affection, I have affection for the club. Who knows, maybe one day, later on, I can come back and we can meet again – said shirt 10.

Spawn of the Fish, the player was booed at every touch of the ball during the match. The alvinegro players interpreted it as a provocation and went for the midfielder, especially Felipe Jonatan, but the muffler group arrived quickly. Ganso’s goal paved the way for Fluminense’s comeback, which was beating the home team 2-1 until the 40th minute of the second half, when Marcos Leonardo equalized again.

Despite the adverse weather in the stadium, the midfielder’s return to Santos was not just about hostilities. Goose was applauded as he left the hotel and heard a “back to Santos” from some onlookers who went to the door of the tricolor concentration (see below). He also wore the Fish’s shirt when leaving the game.

Best moments: Santos 2 x 2 Fluminense, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Goose also commented on the match. He asked the tricolor team for more maturity:

– We knew that Santos is very strong in this ball from the first stick. Even with the goal being unintended, we have to be more careful not to give that kind of opportunity. I think we could have killed the play in the middle of the field. Regardless of whether he had a yellow card or not. We would suffer the same. It happened in our favor against Palmeiras. Today was against us. You need to be mature because at a time like this we have to kill and see what happens next. We looked, we had a good first half, we created chances to score. We turned, but couldn’t have missed the colon.

