Geromel renews until the end of 2023 and says he will retire at Grêmio

Grêmio confirmed today (1) that Pedro Geromel activated the automatic contract renewal clause. In a press conference, the board and the defender talked about the extension until the end of 2023. The shirt 3 also stated that he intends to retire in the gaucho team, but has not yet estimated how long he will continue to act.

Geromel turns 37 in September and has been at Grêmio since the end of 2013. The contract was extended after the defender’s performance against Chapecoense, guaranteeing participation in 60% of the team’s matches this season.

“Last year was very difficult. It was a year in which things didn’t go the way we expected, wanted. The only solution I found was to fight, dedicate myself, to return the club. I talked to the president, asked if they counted with me and stayed here. Our numbers prove it (the dedication and commitment)”, said Geromel.

The defender arrived at Grêmio on loan from Colônia, from Germany, and became an absolute starter in 2015. The following year, he participated in the conquest of the Copa do Brasil and in 2017 he was captain of the team in the Copa Libertadores title.

“For sure, I’m going to end my career at Grêmio. I’m renewing and I hope to end my career here. My career was guided by 10 years in Europe, nobody knew me here. My family never saw me play and I could never play in clubs that fight for Here, I was fortunate enough to reach and go to the Gauchão final, play decisions. I wanted to show myself that I had this ability. I arrived here and didn’t have any titles. At 30 I was called up to the Brazilian national team and my example is good to be followed by the younger ones: don’t give up, keep going. I’ve had numerous offers, proposals to leave, but staying here was the best decision I made”, declared the shirt 3.

The defender played in all of Grêmio’s matches in Série B of the Brazilian Championship and has presented higher numbers than those of 2019, 2020 and 2021 at the club. Still, there is no official deadline for ending the career.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say. If I’m playing like I’m playing, how can I stop playing? I can’t, right? But if I’m not performing, I won’t stay here”, he said.

The extension of Pedro Geromel’s bond maintains the same standards as the current bond. That is, the defender continues to be one of the highest salaries of the squad.

Grêmio returns to the field against Guarani, on Friday (5), in Campinas. The game is valid for the 22nd round of Serie B.