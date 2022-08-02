Giant hole appears in Atacama and attracts attention; watch video | World

Chilean authorities began investigating on Monday (1st) a mysterious hole about 25 meters in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Chilean media showed aerial footage of the onshore sinkhole operated by a Canadian Lundin Mining LUN.TO copper mine, about 665 kilometers north of the capital Santiago.

The National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) became aware of the incident on Saturday (July 30) and sent specialized personnel to the area, agency director David Montenegro said in a statement.

1 of 1 Giant hole appears in Atacama, Chile — Photo: REUTERS Giant hole appears in Atacama, Chile — Photo: REUTERS

The statement added that there is a distance of almost 200 meters to the bottom and that no material was detected there.

The mayor of the commune of Tierra Amarilla, Cristobal Zuniga, told local media that the hole is a consequence of the unconscious and excessive extractive activities that are carried out in the area.

Sernageomin reported the closure of areas since the entrance to the Alcaparrosa mine construction site, located near the sinkhole.