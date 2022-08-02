Gold extracted illegally in Brazil was bought by large companies

The exploitation of indigenous lands in Brazil has negative impacts on the environment and also on humans. Mining can destroy tropical forests and, at the same time, cause heavy metal poisoning to humans. Therefore, it is important to understand how companies buy illegally mined gold and, consequently, move this market.

Read more: Mineral resources of Brazil

Understand illegal metal mining

According to a report by the website Repórter Brasil, part of the metals used in products from Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon came from illegal mining in the Amazon. The material passed through intermediaries, organizations and reached these four companies, which are among the most valuable in the world.

How did they discover the illegal gold trade?

The discovery came from reports with a list of suppliers. These companies are required by law to list their suppliers of metals such as gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum.

The reports are submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (Securities and Exchange Commission). From this, it was identified that, between the years 2020 and 2021, these institutions acquired gold from two companies investigated by the Federal Police (PF) and Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Italian Chimet and the Brazilian Marsam.

Impacts of illegal mining

The damage caused by illegal mining has become increasing and immeasurable. With this, we can mention, as an example, the pollution of rivers and the violence of the miners against the indigenous people, in addition to the fact that the Amazon already has 20% of its territory deforested. In this way, illegal mining has contributed to an even more expressive deforestation of the largest tropical forest in the world.

Positioning of companies

Only Apple has spoken out and said its sourcing standards are responsible and if a smelter or refiner fails to meet its strict criteria, they are removed from the company’s supply chain.

The other three companies, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have not yet commented, however, they did not deny the purchase of Chimet and Marsam. On the other hand, the reports presented by these companies reveal the best intentions of responsibility towards the environment.