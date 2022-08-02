Google Maps gained 3 new functions that will help you

Google Maps has three new features that will make your route even easier. Check out what they are and how they will work.

The improvement of Google platforms is done so that the public buys time in their activities. Google Maps is a function that helps the user to find places through easy-to-understand routes.

Maps has recently gained three new functions aimed at tours, which can be very useful for everyday life.

3 new features of Google Maps

Discover the new features implemented by Google with the aim of making your route even easier.

360º aerial view

The function is only available for some cities, which in this case are the main tourist attractions in the world, such as New York, London, Tokyo, Barcelona and San Francisco. However, it should be expanded to other places in the coming years.

Aerial shots can be found in the “Photos” section of the chosen tourist spot. With it, you can visit historic buildings in 3D, for example.

Shared location will notify people’s arrival

For those who want to have a meeting with friends, it will be possible to share the location of the meeting. That way, when one of the people arrives at the location, a notification in the form of an alarm will appear.

To do this, just go to the Maps app and click on “Add” and then on “Notifications”. The system will always warn you if you are sharing your route with someone else, to be safer.

Cyclists will have more information

When selecting a route, cyclists will have access to new information such as car flow, route slope and stairs. Other features will also be added in the cyclists tab, which already indicates places with more bike lanes.

This is the only one of the three functions that not yet availablebut it has already been promised to arrive in the next weeks and in selected cities.

When will the news be available?

According to Google, through a post, the first two functions are already being properly distributed to all Android, iOS and desktop devices, that is, in the next few days everyone will have access to the news.

