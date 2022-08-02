Great Brazilian club closes the hiring of striker Ricardo Goulart

Free on the market since his passage, unlit, with the colors of Santos, striker Ricardo Goulart, who lived his heyday in Brazil, with the colors of Cruzeiro, is the newest reinforcement of the Bahia for the remainder of the season.

After an erased passage with the colors of Santos, Goulart is the newest reinforcement of Bahia, which fights among the first in Serie B to return to the great division of the elite of Brazilian football. The striker has already been announced on the northeast club’s social media.

Goulart arrives at Bahia to be the big name of the team in the fight to climb the division. Before Bahia, Cruzeiro was interested in finding his football again, but the conversations did not progress on either side. Contract time remains the big question.

In addition to Ricarod Goulart, Bahia closed the hiring of side Marcinho, who responds to criminal proceedings. The player, despite the strong protest of the fans of the northeastern club, was also announced on the networks. His last team was Athletico Pr.

Bahia announces Ricardo Goulart