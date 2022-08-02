Gusmão shows dissatisfaction after Clube do Remo’s victory

That the result that Clube do Remo achieved beat Ferroviário 2-1, this Monday (1st), was magnificent for the team’s intentions in the Brazilian Series C, that no one has any doubt. However, the team needs to improve its game, once again much lower than expected. The victory only came after the rival goalkeeper failed and coach Gerson Gusmão showed annoyance after the final whistle.

“I’ve spent a few moments in football. It’s a sport that’s not about taking advantage, team quality, which guarantees you victory. We knew it would be very difficult. The teams at the bottom give something more to the game. Today, we had to do a good game. A risky game against a team that came to defend and play on the counterattack. We didn’t play a good game. We created little, very anxious to reach the score. In football, only will is not enough. We were not organized The responsibility belongs to the coach, who is the one who organizes the team. I believe that we were rewarded for the effort and dedication of the athletes. We also have to give credit to Zé Carlos. The clearest opportunities were from the opponent in counterattacks. We didn’t make a good game, but the victory came. I hope we play a better game in the next one. It’s a direct opponent for the classification. And this victory will be contagious so that we can play a good game on Sunday”, he highlighted.

Those who have been following the matches of Filho da Glória and Triunfo know that the team produces little and that the point guards have not yet managed to establish themselves. Anderson Paraíba is Gusmão’s bet, but besides not showing a good performance, he was injured. The midfielder Marco Antônio entered the ‘meiuca’ and the Azulinos struggled in the frames of the plays.

“We are looking for alternatives. When I arrived, they had more technical players, but with less movement, as well as marking power, and they were not getting results. We changed to have more marking strength and now we have a problem with creation. We lost Anderson with a injury. He hasn’t established himself yet, but he was having a streak because he’s the original midfielder. Marco is not a classic midfielder. We still haven’t been able to fit in this player. Our fight goes on. Now we have to think carefully and see who can surrender more to make a better game”, he pointed out.

Leão Azul welcomes Aparecidense next Sunday (7), at Estádio Baenão, in Belém, for the 18th and penultimate round of the Série C of the Brazilian Championship. It’s a direct confrontation. Remo is in eighth with 25 points, the same score as the opponent, in ninth. A win puts the team in good shape, but a stumble can put everything down.

“We’re going to get that spot. We fought hard to be among the eights. We’re going to keep at least in that position. Sunday only matters in the win because they play at home in the last game. We need to adjust some things that didn’t work out today, look for the ideal formation to have chances of goals and to be safer. We expect a very difficult game as it was today. It is the decisive moment of the competition. You have to make as few mistakes as possible. We will fight against a direct opponent in the same way and we hope to bring joy to our fans” , finished.