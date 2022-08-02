How can I check the list to see if I was approved?

The payments of the BEm-Caminhoneiro, a monthly allowance of R$ 1 thousand for cargo carriers that operate in the country. To receive the benefit, the professional must be registered with ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) until May 31, 2022.

Applications made after this date will not be considered for benefit payment weekends. In addition, the truck driver must have a valid CNH (National Driver’s License) and CPF.

The selection will be made automatically, using the information from this database. Although they cannot register now, the professional can consult the system to verify that they were registered during the eligible period.

Consult the RNTRC

The National Registry of Road Cargo Transport (RNTRC) is an ANTT database that brings together professionals in the sector. In theory, all those registered as TAC (Autonomous Cargo Transport) until the end of May will have access to the monthly aid.

To consult this information, simply access the ANTT portal, inform the RNTRC number and CPF, then click on “Consult”. You can also search by location or by vehicle.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare estimates that just under 900,000 hikers will benefit from the initiative.

BEM-Truck

The first round of aid for truck drivers begins on August 9 with the payment of two installments of R$1,000 at once. The August transfer will consist of the quota for this month and the amount retroactive to July. Check out the full calendar: