Huracán accepts proposal, and Franco Cristaldo approaches Santos

Santos is closer to signing midfielder Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán, Argentina. The board of the foreign club accepted Peixe’s proposal. With that, there are only a few details left for the athlete to wear the white shirt.

Alvinegro Praiano offered around US$3.5 million (approximately R$18 million) for the 25-year-old player. The information was initially released by the UOL and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The report also found that Huracán received another offer for Franco Cristaldo, but the tendency is for him to sign with Santos in the coming days.

The midfielder is currently the number 10 of Huracán and has a contract valid until the end of 2024. This season, he has already played 25 matches, of which he started in 24. He still has seven goals and seven assists.

Franco Cristaldo was revealed by Boca Juniors and has spells at Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Defensa y Justicia, San Martin San Juan and Central Córdoba S.Estero.

At the moment, Santos does not have a number 10 in the squad. Lisca, even, has been struggling to find his starting point guard midfielder. Bruno Oliveira and Carlos Sánchez are options for the sector after the departure of Ricardo Goulart.

In addition to Franco Cristaldo, the board of Peixe is also negotiating the hiring of Luan, from Corinthians. The midfielder is leaning against Timão and can be loaned for free to the Vila Belmiro club.

