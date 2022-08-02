“I want to create a safe space”, says Selena Gomez about the makeup brand

Ready for the arrival of Rare Beauty products in Brazil? The makeup brand created by Selena Gomez arrives at Sephora stores this Wednesday (3), and fans are already eager to test the favorite products of the moment! And it’s not just them who are excited about the repercussion, see? In an interview with WHIMSelena said that she is super happy about it, talked about the backstage of the brand and also revealed how he sees the relationship between beauty and mental health.

“There were so many requests for us to come to Brazil!”, said the singer. “I can’t wait to see how people use the products. I want people to add Rare Beauty to their routines and have fun with the products.”

The products

As soon as they were launched, the brand’s foundations received a lot of praise for their 48 color options, and Selena emphasizes that inclusion was one of the fundamental pillars in the development of the products. “It’s very important to me that anyone can find their tone in the products. Liquid Touch Foundation was the product that took the longest to formulate. We wanted to make sure it was light on the skin and that we got all the undertones right for the tonal range.”

And, if you’re thinking of getting a Rare Beauty item to call your own, we asked the actress to nominate 3 of her favorites. They are: the blush Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which is highly pigmented and lasts all day; the moisturizer with color Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20which she uses every day and gives a “no-makeup makeup” effect, and the mascara Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascarawhich, according to her, lifts her lashes that are naturally pointed downwards.

beauty and mental health

Over the past few years, Selena has been sharing her issues with anxiety and giving speeches about the importance of getting help. So, together with the brand, she founded the Rare Beauty Impact Fund, an initiative that aims to attract attention and increase the access of young people to mental health services. “Unattainable beauty standards can really impact our mental health. There’s a lot of pressure today to look a certain way and I’ve already felt it,” she says. “With Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, we want to remove the stigma that exists around mental health disorders and create a safe space for people to be vulnerable and share their experiences.”

“The beauty industry is an amazing community to be a part of. I’ve always loved makeup, but when I decided to create Rare Beauty, I knew I wanted it to be more than a makeup brand. That’s why Rare Impact is such an important part of our mission. We donate 1% of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund with the aim of increasing young people’s access to mental health services.”

The actress began to experience this impact of beauty standards imposed by society and mental health when she was still a child, as she started her professional career at the age of 7. “For a while, I didn’t have the healthiest relationship with makeup. I used to think I needed her to feel beautiful. Now, I see it as something to have fun with and highlight my unique features..”

Her main advice for those who also deal with self-esteem and mental health issues is “you are not alone”, a phrase that shows affection and acceptance. “The reason I decided to open up about my own mental health was because I knew there would be other people who would benefit from hearing my story. I hope that sharing my experiences has allowed someone to feel that it’s okay to be vulnerable and seek help,” says Selena.

The challenges

To end the interview, Selena says that one of the biggest challenges in launching Rare Beauty was to develop the brand in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I have an amazing team, and we were able to do virtual events and discussions that brought people together even when we couldn’t physically be together. I’m really proud of that, because connection is so important and I loved building a community. I finally got to take my first international trip because of Rare Beauty last month. It was really amazing to be able to thank people in person for all their hard work in launching the brand.”

Wonderful, right? We are counting down the hours for Rare Beauty to arrive here!