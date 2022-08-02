“If the coach doesn’t give the orders, fuck…, go there and…”; Romario ‘delives’ a chat with Flamengo’s holder and detonates reality in Brazil

Baixinho, who became known for his “scent” of goal, did not fail to criticize the players in the position in the country and even gave advice to the Mengão player

In Brazilian football, few strikers have been able to score goals as brilliantly as Romario. The “Baixinho”, who was a professional from 1985 to 2009, scored more than 1,000 times and had his taste in defending the mantle of the Flamengo. It didn’t go as well as expected, it’s true, but he managed to win two cups in the Carioca Championship (1996 and 1999), in the Mercosul Cup (1999), among others, in his three spells at Mais Querido.

Due to the idolatry he still carries for everything he achieved in football, Romário keeps several friends. As Gabigol, who recently went to the house of the former number 11 of the Brazilian National Team to hit a ball. In an interview for the channel ‘What a Papinho’, on Youtube, Baixinho said he talked to the Flamengo striker and criticized the current work with the players of the role in Brazil.

“I don’t know what the day-to-day training of forwards is like. I even talked to Gabigol the other day, who came to my house to play football. The striker has to train specifically, submission fundamentals. I hated training, but I trained , no one can say no. But 60% of my training was what I had to do: goal. That is, I was there finishing. At least that’s what the guys have to do. If the coach doesn’t dictate, fuck *** , go there and do it. Surely the coach won’t forbid it”, opined Romario.

After more than 10 years stopped, the now senator makes a comparison with current football and emphasizes that he does not accept the amount of goals that attackers in Brazil today waste.

“One of the things I can’t allow is a fundamental error. When it’s a goal where you need physical preparation, I’m 56 years old, I’m going to lose. Now, when it’s a goal where you don’t need po* ** none, I swear I do it. At 56, I do it, and guys lose. Today it’s easy for man***”, blew out the gunner.