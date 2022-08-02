Iguanas are born in the Galapagos archipelago for the first time in two centuries; watch video | World

For the first time in nearly two centuries, yellow iguanas have bred naturally on the island of Santiago, which is part of Ecuador’s Galapagos archipelago.

According to the announcement made by the authorities of the Galapagos National Park on Monday (1st), the animals are descendants of the 3,143 iguanas of the species. Conolophus subcristatusreintroduced to the island in 2019.

“[Encontrar os filhotes] means that the iguanas on the island of Santiago are successfully breeding and are playing their corresponding ecological role,” said Danny Rueda, director of the Ecuadorian institution.

Charles Darwin, British naturalist who created the theory of evolution, recorded, in 1835, a large population of yellow iguanas on the island of Santiago during his visit to the Galápagos archipelago. Years later, however, the scenario was already very different.

In 1903 and 1906, two expeditions from the California Academy of Sciences, from the United States, visited the region, but scientists did not find any specimens of C. subcristatus.

The Galápagos National Park team measured and weighed the newborns before tagging them. These procedures are important for monitoring the health and population size of these animals.