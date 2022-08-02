Intel Core i7-13700K and i5-13600K leak in benchmark test with good gaming optimizations

Intel has confirmed that the 13th generation of Core processors will be announced in September 2022, and as we approach the date, the rumors surrounding this hardware become more and more frequent. This Monday (1st), a leaker published results of game testing using Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K engineering samples. In a video published on Bilibili, the enthusiast tested ten games in different resolutions — from Full HD to 4K. Interestingly, the rise in average and maximum frames per second (FPS) rates were almost negligible. What is really surprising is the increased minimum FPS rates compared to their respective predecessors.

The minimum frame rate per second is an important factor in evaluating the performance and stability of a processor when playing games. With this data, it is possible to evaluate how the platform behaves in the worst scenario, and not in its best conditions, which, in most cases, do not represent the best that the chip can offer. It is with this philosophy that the conclusions of the benchmark tests with the Core i7-13700K and i5-13600K can be given as positive. Although they are engineering samples, the models managed to raise the minimum frame rate per second by up to 14.13%indicating that games will be able to run more smoothly on the new processors.

The Intel Core i7-13700K will be clocked at 5.3 GHz and the Core i5-13600K will reach 5.1 GHz, representing a new era for Intel where all “K” series processors pass the 5.0 mark. GHz at its highest frequency. Previous rumors show that the Core i9-13900K will reach a Turbo Max clock of 5.5 GHz.

Given that the “Raptor Cove” architecture will not have significant improvements when compared to the jump from the 11th to the 12th generation – considering the same 10 nanometer manufacturing process and reuse of the “Gracemont” cores – it is possible to deduce that these gains performance are attributed to its larger cache capacity.

















