Inter fans lift Gabriel and hug Taison on the way to Peru; watch the video | International

Inter began their journey to Peru this Tuesday afternoon in the arms of the crowd, literally. The players were greeted by around 40 fans as they walked through the Salgado Filho Airport lobby. Gabriel was lifted by one of the Colorados, while Taison was one of the most hailed by fans. (see video above) .

The delegation’s departure to Lima took place around 1:15 pm. Colorado will spend the night in the Peruvian capital and on Wednesday morning will have tactical work at the Universitario stadium. In the afternoon, travel to Arequipa, where you will have to deal with 2,300 meters of altitude. All flights will be chartered.

Recovered from injury, Alan Patrick and Taison were linked by coach Mano Menezes. Of the new hires, only Braian Romero is available. Right-back Weverton is absent, as is Mikael, who is going through pre-season to regain his best physical shape.

Rodrigo Moledo (right calf injury) and Caio Vidal (left ankle sprain) will be the only medical absences. Midfielder Boschilia is out by technical choice. Cadorini is absent for being in negotiations with Atlético-GO.

The likely Inter: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Mauricio (Alan Patrick); Wanderson and German

goalkeepers: Daniel, Keiller and Emerson Junior

Daniel, Keiller and Emerson Junior Sides: Bustos, René and Thauan Lara

Bustos, René and Thauan Lara Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Vitão and Kaique Rocha

Gabriel Mercado, Vitão and Kaique Rocha steering wheels: Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny, Liziero

Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny, Liziero Socks: De Pena, Alan Patrick, Taison, Mauricio, Estevão and Lucas Ramos

De Pena, Alan Patrick, Taison, Mauricio, Estevão and Lucas Ramos Attackers: Alemão, Pedro Henrique, Wanderson, Braian Romero, David

