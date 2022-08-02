Jailson detonates America’s goalkeeper: ‘Bad character. The guy is 130 kg’

photo: Moor Panda / America Goalkeeper Jailson during training at America, at CT Lanna Drumond

Without a team since leaving America in July, goalkeeper Jailson revealed that a competitor for the position at Coelho was the one who led him to terminate his contract with the club. In an exclusive interview for the supersportswithout naming names, the archer detonated the professional by calling him “bad character” and “jealous”.

“I’ve known this guy’s story, this bad character, for a long time. It wasn’t just me. There’s an audio from a friend of mine who played with him in São José. People from America, Airton, Jori and Robinho. The guy thinks he’s bigger than the club. With me it’s different. And look, I stayed a lot. I stayed five months, but I was supposed to stay two. I had the intention of staying until the end of the year. Unfortunately, this bad character ended up with the joy of the American fans”, quoted Jailson.

“For God’s sake, just look at my body type and the guy’s body type. The guy doesn’t take care of himself. A lot happens at club a. The guy has an 18% percentage (of fat), 130kg, nobody says anything. see things, but are afraid to talk”, he detonated.

Jailson terminated his contract with America on July 5. On the occasion, through a note, the club announced that the initiative to terminate the contract came from the athlete. The bond was expected to end in December.

Despite the short stint of five and a half months, Jailson left important marks in the history of America. Hired in January to replace Matheus Cavichioli, the 40-year-old goalkeeper quickly adapted to the Minas Gerais club, but said he was not well received by his fellow player.

“He didn’t say anything to me (when I arrived). Bad character. I kept quiet. I let a lot of people say a lot of things. Ah, the moment of truth has arrived. He was jealous of me since the time of Palmeiras”, argued the athlete. .

“I left America, everyone posted things, thanked me. It’s just this bad character that I was rooting against. I ended up staying five months in America and took the team to Libertadores”, he added.

For Coelho, Jailson played in 26 matches and conceded 29 goals (average of 1.1 per match). Despite the few games, the goalkeeper managed to write his name in the history of America for his saving participation in the Copa Libertadores.

In the 0-0 draw against Barcelona-EQU, for the return game of the third stage of the competition, Jailson had already had a great performance. Even so, on penalties, he defended Quinez’s charge and qualified the alviverde team for the group stage of the competition.

last steps

When he terminated with America, Jailson had not been related to the games. The club claimed that the goalkeeper was in the process of recovering from muscle discomfort in his left leg and that he subsequently had tonsillitis. His last match with the alviverde shirt was on June 15, against Fluminense, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“He did what he did everywhere he went. Nobody speaks well of this guy. He kept listening to conversations and took them to the coordinator. That’s why he didn’t win anything in life. I don’t know (if he had a direct influence on the choice of titleholder )”, argued Jailson.

“I got a break because I had played 20-something games. I was already tired. Then I didn’t come back to the team. If I had a reason for failure, but you can see, I was the best on the field several times”, he added.

During the four games that Jailson was away, America had the presence of two different goalkeepers below their posts. First, Airton played against Fortaleza, in the 13th round of Serie A.

Then, Matheus Cavichioli returned from a long period injured and played against Flamengo and Gois, for the 14th and 15th round of the Brazilian, and against Botafogo, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“I took (the questions to the board). I took one, took two and took three. As I said: I took mine and left. Unfortunately, in America, bad things prevail. And I, wherever I went, I was victorious. They told her: ‘He left because he stayed on the bench.’ P, I spent my whole life on the bench, at Palmeiras”, he said.

Jailson revealed friction with America’s player in an interview for the Ge. Subsequently, the supersports contacted the athlete.