Jailson reveals relationship problems at América-MG: “The guy rooted against it” | america-mg

Former América-MG goalkeeper, Jailson spoke in a podcast interview ge palm trees about the early termination of your contract with Coelho. Without naming names, Jailson spoke about relationship problems with a person linked to América-MG, and who made it clear that he could leave the club if the issues were not resolved.

According to the goalkeeper, the relationship problems were motivated by a person who was “jealous” and who “wished against”. Jailson said that he communicated everything to the América-MG board, and that he made it clear that he could leave the club if the issues were not resolved.

– Turns out there was a very jealous guy. A very victorious guy arrived, and he was pouting, a guy who was back and forth in the press. A guy who, nowadays, weighing 130 kg, doesn’t take care of himself, and I’m a guy who takes care of myself a lot, at 41 years old.

“I didn’t leave without thinking. I warned him once, twice, three times: ‘if the things that are happening happen, I’ll get my things and leave’.

The goalkeeper did not reveal who this person from the América-MG group was. But he said there were fans against him at the club.

GE América-MG: “Jailson was not yet technically or physically ready to return”

– I arrived and thank God, along with my teammates, taking America to Libertadores, and the guy was rooting against it. I told them three times and I told them that the third time I was going to get my things and leave. Everywhere I went, everyone always respected me and always respected me. There was a guy who, wherever he went, always gave work. And I thought “hey, after I’m old, I don’t have to go through this anymore”. I grabbed my things and left.

At the time of Jailson’s departure from América-MG, ge heard from several sources within the club that the athlete and Cavichioli never had a friendship relationship or talked, but they respected each other. Asked on the podcast if he was referring to Matheus Cavichioli, Jailson said he would not name him, but that people “know very well who he is”.

The former Coelho goalkeeper was even tougher in the criticism, saying that this person has no history in football.

“I’m not going to name it, because this guy didn’t win anything in football. There’s no history. The history he has is a bad one, it’s no use even saying the name.

– I arrived in America and they already told me, I already knew the history. A guy who kept opening conversations and taking them to the board. A bad guy in the group. A guy who didn’t win anything. Fortunately, life gave him one more chance, to be alive, to enjoy his family, but the guy tries to go to the bad side and I also want to make it clear that America’s group is sensational. I went out and all the players posted a thank you, the president, everyone had a great affection for me.

After Jailson’s departure from América-MG, information emerged that the goalkeeper was dissatisfied with being on the bench, while Cavichioli took over. During the podcast, Jailson, however, stated that he saw no problem with not being among the starting 11.

– When I was hired, the coach was Marquinhos (Santos). I was very clear that I was going to stay on the bench, in the stands or play and the moment I think I should leave, I’ll leave because I like the right things and it’s no wonder I stayed at Palmeiras for eight years. Everyone treated me very well there and only this person who doesn’t even deserve to say his name, who is a guy that life gave him one more chance, he doesn’t know how to take advantage of it. So I better get my stuff and leave.

