Jennifer Lawrence laughs when she crosses a woman wearing the same dress, worth R$3,200, that she – Quem

Jennifer Lawrence burst out laughing during a walk this Sunday (31), when she came across a woman who was wearing the exact same dress as her. The Hollywood actress, who was in New York at the time, wore a garment by the brand À La Garçonne, which costs US$ 625, approximately R$ 3,200 at the current price.

In coincidence, the woman even took off her glasses to better see the situation with the actress, who did not care and showed all her good humor when crossing with the same look on the street.

Jennifer’s New York outing comes five months after she gave birth to her first child with her husband. Cooke Maroney, 37 years old. The two were married in a private ceremony for 150 guests at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in 2019.

Pregnancy rumors started in mid-September 2021, after Jennifer was clicked with a bulging belly during a tour of New York. Shortly afterward, a representative for Lawrence confirmed that she was expecting her first child.