Jessica Alba in therapy with daughters

Jessica Alba in therapy with her two daughters credit:Bang Showbiz

Jessica Alba is in therapy with her two daughters.

The 41-year-old actress has daughters Honor, 14, and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren, and believes family therapy makes her a better mother.

In an interview with British Glamour, she said: “I went with both of them. And puberty is the right time that I think, for me, with my girls. That’s when they started to close down and be really like, ‘I don’t want to talk anymore.’ And I say, ‘Let’s not do that. We have to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better mother to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don’t leave me out.’”

Alba continued: “First of all, this person [o terapeuta] studied human behavior and they are good at it. And they have nothing to do with you, so they can be really objective and you create a safe space for your child to tell you frankly what is not working in your motherhood. I was like, ‘Look, I’m not perfect. I won’t know all the answers, but I want to be a great mother to you. And what you like and don’t like is different from what your sister likes and doesn’t like. And I will make mistakes. This is a safe space, you can’t get in trouble – tell me what I’m doing wrong, or what you’d like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do something stupid? How is that for you? And how would you like to be treated so that you can still feel that you have your dignity intact?’”

And Jessica insisted that she always tries to learn from her mistakes, be they personal or business.

Company founder Honest said, “There’s nothing more telling than that you’re evolving and improving as a person in this lifetime. It’s a teaching, it’s a gift. I was like, ‘This is so interesting and so cool that [estas são] some of the most successful people I’ve ever met, and we’re all talking about celebrating mistakes!’… because I wouldn’t say challenges or mistakes were anything other than the opportunity to be better tomorrow.”