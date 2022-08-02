Johnny Depp Suffers From Erectile Dysfunction, Say Amber Heard’s Lawyers

+



Johnny Depp arrives for another day of hearing in the legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, according to Amber Heard. The news was revealed by the website Page Yesx, who had access to court documents in which the actor sued his ex-wife, claiming she defamed him when he said he was a victim of domestic violence.

According to the publication, the actress’ legal team argued on March 28, in documents obtained by the Page Sixthat the supposed illness of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean may have contributed to his allegedly violent behavior. “While Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the documents allege.

Amber’s lawyers also claimed that with erectile dysfunction it was “more likely” that Depp would be “angry or agitated” when being with the woman, resorting to the bottle. Amber said the actor raped her with a bottle of booze and threatened to “cut” her face during a March 2015 fight. Depp denied the allegations of rape and violence.

He won the case and she was ordered to pay $10 million in damages.