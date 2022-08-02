Johnny Depp Tried To Use Amber Heard’s Nude Photos As Evidence At Trial

It was released this Sunday (31) the information that the actor Johnny Depp would have tried to use nude photos of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, as evidence during the trial of the defamation suit that has had repercussions in the media recently. The pre-trial court documents were recently revealed, and in them were allegations that Mr. Depp tried to use the photos as evidence, and also that Amber’s lawyers tried to insinuate that the actor was taking medication to treat erectile dysfunction.

The trial of this process ran for weeks and had great repercussion on social networks, with a large part of internet users cheering for Johnny’s victory. Who revealed these latest data about the pre-trial was the international media, more specifically the website Entertainment Tonight. The portal had access to documents that show some evidence that both parties wanted to use, but were not authorized. Amber’s lawyers have commented on the possible evidence in the document: “Sir. Depp inappropriately seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters” and next was a list of evidence deemed inadmissible or irrelevant. In addition, they completed: “attempting to suggest or insinuate in a frivolous and malicious manner that Mrs. Heard was once an escort.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the Grammy Awards. (Image/Reproduction: John Shearer/Getty Images)

Depp’s lawyers also spoke during the document about Amber’s attempts to use medical matters as evidence during the trial: “wants a circus and clearly intends to take this trial down a series of needlessly lewd rabbit holes, including and especially in relation to Depp’s medical history”. Johnny and Amber have not yet commented on the recent release of these documents by the international press. A few days ago it was also disclosed that Amber would have sold one of her homes in California in order to help pay the compensation to Depp, given that she lost the case to her ex-husband.

Featured Photo: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Image/Reproduction: John Phillips/Getty Images