Kia Sportage gets controversial look and a lot of technology to face Compass – 02/08/2022

One of the most traditional midsize SUVs on the market, the Kia Sportage returns in a new generation to face what has been the benchmark in the segment since 2016, the Jeep Compass. The model of the South Korean brand brings two versions, a wide technology package, light hybrid system and “love it or hate it” look.

Prices are BRL 224,990 for the EX version and BRL 259,990 for the EX Prestige. Both have a 180 hp 1.6-liter turbo engine and a seven-speed, two-clutch automatic transmission. The differences are in finish and equipment list.

rated by UOL Cars, the EX Prestige features a rotary knob in place of the conventional gearshift lever, freeing up more space on the console. Other highlights are frontal collision avoidance, 360 cameras and adaptive cruise control (ACC).

design and interior

Image: Disclosure

The front is the most controversial point of the new Sportage’s design. The headlights are contoured by an element that extends to the hood cover. The grille is black and has detail that resembles aluminum. The model also features the new Kia logo.

The wheels are 19 inches and the length is 4.51 meters. The C-pillar has a horizontal aluminum line that extends through the small spoiler at the rear, highlighted by the interlocking lights.

In this part, the model bears the Hybrid inscription, although it is not a traditional hybrid, in which the electric motor is able to move the wheels alone. In the Sportage, a mild hybrid, the small battery-powered drive assists the 1.6 petrol.

The trunk of 562 liters brings electric opening. In the back seat, the middle passenger can be well accommodated, as the floor is almost flat. The wheelbase is 2.68 meters.

There are air vents and two USB Type-C inputs for the occupants of this part of the car, positioned on the back of the front seats.

Well made and with a lot of rubberized plastic, the interior highlights the details of worked aluminum, reminiscent of carbon fiber. The seats are leather and suede and there are electric adjustments for the front two.

Equipment

Image: Disclosure

The Sportage EX Prestige has a panoramic sunroof and a system of integrated dual screens, like that of Mercedes-Benz. Each is 12.3 inches. In them are the customizable virtual panel and the multimedia center.

A function of the 360 ​​camera draws attention. On the instrument panel, it projects images from the side both on the right and on the left, whenever the arrow is pressed in one of these directions.

The image has high resolution and long range, improving security when making conversions. The Sportage also comes with a semi-autonomous driving system, formed by the ACC and the lane reader.

This feature does not only have steering correction function. He is also capable of turning on his own. For the driver, just keep your hands on the steering wheel.

The touch-sensitive multimedia center features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (the connection is wired). On the front, the model comes with two USB ports (one type A and one type C). Steering wheel and front seats have heating system.

These benches also have a cooling system. The air conditioning offers two temperature zones.

Performance

The battery that powers the Sportage’s small electric motor has 48V and the propeller has a coasting function. In Economy driving mode (there are still normal and sport modes), you can deactivate the combustion engine in some situations, helping to improve consumption.

According to information from Kia, the gasoline car does 11.5 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the highway. The driving modes affect the responses of the steering and the engine-transmission set, but the difference between the normal and the sporty is not very sensitive.

When accelerating, there is a certain slowness in the 1.6’s responses when the right pedal is pressed down. He initially gives a slight choke, then finally rocks.

This can be bad on a single-lane road full of trucks (like the one the Sportage was rated on), when you need to push the pedal to make an overtake.

The responses are better when the accelerator pedal commands are more progressive and the rev counter is kept above 2000 rpm. In this case, the Sportage does not hesitate before packing.

The independent suspension tuning is geared towards comfort, and the SUV offers great shock absorption against rough surfaces.

