Leila ‘ruins’ Abel’s surprise, but Rony is not the only novelty in Palmeiras’ training this 2nd

Cast alviverde trained this Monday morning at the Football Academy aiming at confrontation against Atlético-MG for Libertadores

Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras - Leila Pereira filmed this Monday's training and caught Rony and Endrick
O palm trees trained this Monday at the Football Academy thinking about the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Next Wednesday (3), Abel Ferreira’s team faces Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, in a rematch of last year’s semifinal when Alviverde advanced after two draws. In this edition, however, there is no longer the qualifying goal criterion.

Recovered from left thigh injury, Ron is in the process of transition between the physical and the technical. The striker participated in most of the activities with the rest of the group and only at the end of the day completed the schedule with a separate training session, under the care of the Health and Performance Nucleus.

The president Leila Pereira attended the scene and “caught” shirt 10 already on the field. It is worth emphasizing that Rony is still a doubt for the first leg against Galo – everything will depend on the approval of the medical department. The striker missed Palmeiras in the last five matches due to a muscle injury suffered in the draw with Fortaleza.

Who also participated in this Monday’s training and was clicked is endrick. The phenomenon of the alviverde base, who has just turned 16, has already been doing activities with the professional and there is an expectation of when Abel will use him on the field. The striker was even included in the Libertadores list along with Flaco López and Merentiel.

