“Less than R$ 300 thousand per month”; Flamengo finds ideal reinforcement and salary is 3x less than what Vitinho receives at CRF

Flamengo has a game very important this Tuesday (2), where he will face Corinthians, for the first confrontation of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. Dorival Júnior must field the same team that has been playing in the main matches: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Pedro.

Behind the scenes, the flamengo direction has been working to make official the arrival of Oscarin addition to looking for one more attacker beside. In goal, there is also a move to have a reinforcement very soon. Diego Alves will no longer play for the Club from December onwards and the main target at the moment is Agustín Rossi, who plays for Boca Juniors.

The archer receives a “low” salary by Brazilian football standards. At Boca, he pockets less than BRL 300 thousand a month. To give you an idea, Vitinho, who is currently a reserve at CRF, receives close to BRL 900 thousand, adding salaries and image rights. Thus, Flamengo has already entered the circuit and waved with values ​​that excited the 26-year-old wall. The goalkeeper even refused a proposal to renew the Argentine club because he felt undervalued there.

Agustín Rossi has a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2023. If the contract is not renewed now, the Argentine management will be obliged to negotiate it in order to pocket some money in the eventual transaction. Marcos Braz, vice president of Flamengo football, is very fond of the player and considers him above average. The director even talked about it during his participation in the “Arena SBT” program last Monday (1).

“Flamengo consulted the situation of goalkeeper Rossi at the beginning of the year but ran into Boca Juniors. We understand that he is a well above average goalkeeper“, said the VP of football.