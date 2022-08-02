Lisca eludes Luan and sees Santos’ evolution against Fluminense

Coach Lisca misled about the negotiation between Santos and Luan, from Corinthians. The coach praised the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, but prefers to highlight his current squad.

Luan was offered by Corinthians, who would pay 100% of the salaries until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

“I don’t talk about reinforcements, even more about those who are not at Santos. I can’t comment on a maybe. The question has to be asked to the presidency and the board. When a player is introduced, I can talk. but quiet. I’ve already scored what I need, my preferences and that’s what I do. Luan thinks he’s a great player, but I can’t make comments. He’s a Corinthians player. The question has to be for the Corinthians board”, said Lisca , after a 2-2 draw with Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro.

Lisca saw evolution at Santos after the free week before facing Fluminense. The coach regretted the tie, but saw in practice what was trained in the CT.

“There’s a lot missing. It was just a week. It’s a long time for Brazilian football, but just one week. We’ll have open weeks to interfere in the team. In the middle of the championship with Wednesday and Sunday, there’s a lot of video and analysis, but little practice. we practiced a lot on top of what Fluminense had. We detected and worked three or four times to neutralize Diniz’s full parallel and not let the game reverse, without running after them and space our team. Zonal marking with ball pressure. And we controlled the Fluminense, who had more chances from outside the area”, he evaluated.

“In the second half, we changed the system with the entry of Léo Baptistão and went in a 4-4-2, with two midfielders, two wingers and two on the inside. Sandry wanted to compensate for the penalty and went up too much, I had difficulty asking him to hold We detect it, but it’s difficult to practice. But we managed to practice. We managed to work well, we increased the intensity of the training. They were a little scared with mileage and accelerations, but we have to prepare. We can feel the physical aspect a little at the end, but in 15 or 20 days the level will be better. I’m sure because I know what I’m doing”, he concluded.

Santos follows in ninth place in the Brasileirão table, with 27 points. Peixe will have another full week before facing Coritiba next Monday (8), at Couto Pereira, for the 21st round.