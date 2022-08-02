Lisca explains Fernández’s departure from Santos’ starting lineup

Coach Lisca surprised everyone in Santos’ lineup against Fluminense, in 2-2 drawin Vila Belmiro, in a game valid for the Brazilian championship. The biggest surprise was Rodrigo Fernández among the substitutes and Camacho in the starting lineup.

After the tie, Lisca explained the decision to change the team’s way of marking: individual pursuits leave and zone marking comes into play.

– Because of the issue that I needed to balance the technical part. Camacho has more game, he knows well the way that Fernando (Diniz) plays. Camacho was always a man he trusted. When reading the game without the ball, Rodrigo is very conditioned in the man, characteristic of him. He’s a great player. But as I am changing the marking references, it is now: ball, space, teammates and opponent. We no longer chase after men. Rodrigo has a little difficulty, there in Fortaleza we lowered too much, he and Bruno had a lot of difficulty in marking zones, pass. So, I needed this game a quality in the initiation, in addition to the knowledge of the opponent – said Lisca.

Finally, the coach commented that there is an exchange forecast and praised the Uruguayan player’s entry. He participated in the second Santos goal with a beautiful throw to Ângelo at the beginning of the move.

– The exchange was planned, even due to wear and tear. Here we are exchanging the I for the we. He started the game well, gave Ângelo a beautiful pass, he’s already understanding better the dynamics that we want. We have some players who can play – completed Lisca.

Santos returns to the field next Monday, at 8 pm, when they face Coritiba, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship.