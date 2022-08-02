Locarno Film Festival: Independent cinema to question the world

support the 247

ICL

Sergio Ferrari, from Locarno, Switzerland, 247 – On August 3, the curtain goes up at the Locarno Film Festival, which regains its full form after a canceled edition (2020) and another halved (2021) due to the pandemic.

With a wide and varied program, Locarno seeks to defend its place in the top 10 of the European ranking, placing itself in the list of the greats just behind Cannes, Venice, Berlin and San Sebastián (Basque Country, Spain) (https:/ /www.locarnofestival.ch/it/LFF/home).

Giona Nazzaro, the new artistic director, when presenting the program for this 75th edition –which includes 226 films from more than 100 countries, including 105 world premieres–, stressed that Locarno remains faithful to its vocation of freedom and that it intends to offer a space to discover and debate cinema in all its forms, “with an always firm eye on the future”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

And look to the future for a festival that, since its creation, in 1946, bets on the centrality of independent auteur cinema

it implies capturing, in particular, the attention of the young audience. It is a great challenge to focus on young people who today have a completely different relationship with images, admits Marco Solari, who has presided over the festival since 2000.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Digitization and artificial intelligence are paving the way for unimaginable developments, also in the world of film and festivals. “The task is no longer just to entertain, but also to educate,” Solari told reporters in early July, and motivated them to help the next generations to recognize the beautiful, the just, the profound and to believe in the values ​​in which all coexistence human being is based or should be based.

Tsunami of images

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Piazza Grande, in the heart of Locarno, just 50 kilometers from the Italian border and 120 kilometers from Milan, remains the main cover letter for the Locarno Film Festival.

With 8,000 chairs arranged on the central promenade – some of which are collected at midnight after the performance – the Piazza is one of the largest open-air “rooms” in Europe and even in the world. In its own style and particularity, it can compete on an equal footing with Madrid’s own Kinepolis, considered the largest complex on the planet, with space for 9,200 spectators, spread over 25 rooms.

The Piazza’s giant screen, measuring 364m2 (26×14), allows spectators to be seated more than 100 meters away without the sound or image losing quality. Measures and dimensions that, together with the charm of the old buildings that surround the site, particularly illuminated during the festival, and with the almost Mediterranean summer climate of Italian Switzerland, in August, make Praça Grande a unique cinema stage under the stars. .

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Seventeen films from eleven countries will be screened there, including ten world premieres. The selection premieres on August 3 with Bullet Train, by American director David Leitch and with the participation of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. The Swiss-German co-production Alles über Martin Suter. Ausser die Wahrheit (All about Martin Suter. Beyond the truth), André Schäfer’s world premiere, will close the 75th edition on the second Saturday of August.

On this occasion, the Latin American stamp will be little present in Piazza Grande. Only Leon Prudovsky’s film My Neighbor Adolf, co-produced by Israel, Colombia and Poland, provides a South American setting and theme.

In the Official Competition, of the 17 films that compete for the Golden Leopard, Locarno’s main prize, two world premieres have a Latin American presence: Tengo sueños energias (I have electric dreams), by Valentina Maurel, a Belgian-Costa Rican, and Sermon to the Fish, by Hilal Baydarov, with the participation of Mexico, Azerbaijan, Switzerland and Turkey.

Open doors for Latin American cinema

However, Locarno 2022, which takes place not only in Piazza Grande, but also in ten other theaters around the city – and which will work from early in the morning until midnight during the ten days – does not turn its back on the cinema. Latin American. Since the festival’s origins, this has always been a central attraction for the Swiss public.

The Open Doors session, the result of the festival’s collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Cooperation and Development for two decades, this year focuses on the production of films from 22 Latin American countries, with a focus mainly on Central America and the Caribbean. .

It is the beginning of a three-year program, which also foresees for 2023 and 2024 a European window of particular impact for young filmmakers and directors from the Latin American continent.

Eight feature films and ten short films, reflecting the region’s thriving independent cinema, make up the official program. The festival audience, as well as hundreds of producers and distributors, will be able to access films that are normally outside the traditional commercial circuits.

Among them, 90 minutes, by Honduran director Aeden O’Conner Agurcia; Ayiti Mon Amour, a Haitian-American co-production by Guetty Felin; La opción cero, a Brazilian-Cuban-Colombian co-production, by Marcel Beltrán; and Medéia, by young Costa Rican filmmaker Alexandra Latishev Salazar.

It completes the program of Open Doors, the American-Jamaican film Right near the beach, by Gibrey Allen; Roza, by the Guatemalan director Andrés Rodríguez; A film about parejas, a Dominican production by Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada; and Todos los peces, by the powerful Salvadoran director Brenda Vanegas.

Following its world premiere on August 8, Brenda Vanegas will participate in a roundtable with invited directors on the theme of women’s narratives and realities through Central American and Caribbean cinema.

A unique feature of the Locarno Festival: when each screening of the international competition ends, as well as some of the other sessions, the respective directors, producers, actresses and actors can debate widely with the audience – without any restriction or credential – in a particularly democratic space especially dedicated to this type of exchange.

Cinema as a declaration of solidarity

Reflecting on content and anticipating the challenges of cinema at this time is part of the artistic passion of Giona Nazzaro, director of the Locarno show and who has been linked to her for years. Nazzaro was also responsible for the Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival, Italy, and a member of the Selection Committee for the Rotterdam Film Festival, in the Netherlands.

“The selection of films we’ve created after screening and evaluating more than 3,000 titles (of all formats and durations) is intended to be a sign of a time and a cinema in motion,” he says. A historical time that moves in several directions at the same time and a cinema that questions the world and how to live responsibly, sustainably. “The image is a testimony and a declaration of solidarity. Even when it itch and burn”, says Nazzaro.

And the director concludes: “Relentlessly learning to look together means resuming dialogue to rediscover the meaning of our communities. It is the fundamental lesson of cinema according to Rossellini”.

The bet is doubled and, in this case, it is affirmed without negotiation, says Nazzaro: the Locarno Film Festival is a bastion of auteur cinema. From the young and emerging cinema. From the cinema that hasn’t arrived yet. Of young people who take their first steps. From the Leopards of Tomorrow (the Golden Leopard is the festival’s most important award) that forge the most exciting contemporary cinema in the world.

Locarno starts. Close, geographically, but far, conceptually, from the elitist Cannes show or the aristocratic Venice. A festival that, despite flirting with the stars of North American cinema and turning to France, Italy and Germany to find an international scent, continues to believe deeply in independent cinema where the personality of the director is imposed. It distances itself from the big commercial studios allowing filmmakers to express their own artistic personality, without pressure or constraints. And, above all, in an open cultural environment and with a program without self-censorship. The curtain opens… to dream under the stars…

Author film or author cinema is an expression used to describe the films of a film director or screenwriter that reflect their artistic personality. This term seeks, above all, to link the work of a filmmaker to his favorite themes and to the coherence of an innovative and unique style. (Source: Wikipedia).

Translation: Rose Lima.