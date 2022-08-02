Logan Lerman comments on expectations for the series of “Percy Jackson”: “very excited”

The newest adaptation of the literary series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is being highly awaited by fans of Rick Riordan’s work. In addition to the fandom, some well-known names, such as Alexandra Daddario (played by Annabeth in the movies for the movies), also confessed their excitement for the series produced by Disney+.



The actor who starred in the films of “Percy Jackson” also confirms that he is not involved in the new production Photo: Credit: Instagram/@sonypictures/todateen

This time, none other than Logan Lerman came to speak. “Very excited and curious to see [a série]. Everything I’ve seen so far about the cast, how they’re doing the show and what Rick Riordan is running makes me happy.”

The actor gave life to the protagonist of the story in the film adaptations, “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” and “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters”, released in 2010 and 2013, respectively. He was also asked about a possible appearance on the series and did not rule out the possibility.

The “Percy Jackson” series is already being filmed and remains without an official premiere date. Starring Walker Scobbell (as the title character), Leah Saffra Jeffries (as Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (as Grover), the production is from Disney+.