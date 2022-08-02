Logan Lerman Talks About Disney’s New Percy Jackson TV Show » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Logan Lerman offers his two cents on Disney’s upcoming adaptation of Percy Jackson and the olympianshaving starred as Percy in the 2010 film. Based on author Rick Riordan’s beloved book series, Lerman has been cast as the lead in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thiefbefore returning to reprise the role in 2013 Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters. The films also starred Brandon T. Jackson as Grover Underwood and Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth Chase. Riordan’s stories tell of the titular young demigod and his enchanting adventures, all inspired by Greek mythology.

News of an upcoming reboot delighted audiences, particularly after it was confirmed that Riordan would be heavily involved in the project this time around. Unlike the original adaptation, Percy Jackson and the olympians will launch as a TV series on Disney+, led by The Adam Project Star Walker Scobell. Leah Sava Jeffries will play Annabeth, while Aryan Simhadri will play Grover, with many excited to see where Disney takes this exciting new adaptation. With the series currently in production, Riordan recently estimated that Percy Jackson and the olympians may be released in 2024, although an official window has yet to be confirmed.

During an interview with THRLerman ponders this next Percy Jackson restart. He shares that he is “curious to see,” and that his excitement for the series stems in large part from everything that has been announced about the project so far. The actor says that seeing Riordan running the project makes him “happy for the fans.” Check out Lerman’s comment below:

I’m also excited, I’m very excited. I’m curious to see him, I think everything I’ve seen so far, how peripherally, almost how the cast and how they’re doing and what Rick is performing, just makes me happy, makes me happy for the fans, and I’m excited for this one. new generation watch.

Lerman’s 2010 and 2013 films struggled to delight audiences, with many dissatisfied with the adaptation of Riordan’s stories. The films received a bad rap after it was revealed that Riordan received very little involvement, and news that the author’s influence was instrumental in the creation of the new show was certainly a driving force behind the high public expectation for the series. Despite these complaints about the Percy Jackson films, however, many praised Lerman’s performance as Percy, with some even campaigning for the actor to return in Percy Jackson and the olympians like Poseidon.

Lerman has been incredibly gracious when it comes to the Percy Jackson reboot, having taken to Twitter to congratulate Riordan after news of the series officially broke, sharing his hopes for a worthy adaptation this time around. It’s certainly exciting to hear Lerman’s thoughts on the project, as he seems to share the excitement that Riordan will take over the creative reins of the series. As fans are now eagerly awaiting any updates on this exciting production, it is clear that Percy Jackson and the olympians already have a big fan in Lerman.

Source: THR