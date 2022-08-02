Logitech Announces Cloud Gaming Handheld With Xbox Cloud Gaming Support and More

Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a handheld device focused on cloud gaming in late 2022. It is designed for services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, and will be a full-featured device with controllers, not something for be connected to the cell phone. Both Microsoft and NVIDIA work in partnership with Logitech G and Tencent Games to create the device’s hardware.

















In the announcement, Logitech and Tencent do not bring a release date, design or price of device. The former will use all its experience in building gaming computers and accessories, while the latter is an operational partner in the new venture.

Logitech has just announced a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. Logitech is working with Tencent, Microsoft, and Nvidia on its handheld. Details here: https://t.co/wS69qDQ9pl pic.twitter.com/iq3wBBx7e6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 2, 2022

According to Logitech General Manager Ujesh Desai, Tencent Games is cited as one of the world’s leading developers and publishers, being at the forefront of innovation, which led the company to pursue this partnership. He also says he grew up playing video games and the idea of ​​being able to stream and play AAAs almost anywhere is exciting, and he can’t wait to show players what he’s created.

The new cloud gaming device has gained an official website, where you can sign up to receive news. Logitech promises that the device will launch in 2022, so more information should come in the coming weeks. While not a direct competitor, its announcement comes a few months after Valve launched the Steam Deck console, which made the idea of ​​having a portable “PC Gamer” possible. It supports cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Stadia, but it will be able to reach audiences who want a cheaper option with just the option to stream games, without the need for mobile. In May, Microsoft confirmed that it is developing its own device aimed at streaming games. It’s codenamed Keystone and can be connected to any TV or monitor, eliminating the need for a console.

