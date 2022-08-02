Love and Thunder is now the lowest-rated Thor movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Things aren’t going so well for the fourth Thor movie…

Almost a month after the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, the fourth film of the Norse hero has achieved a somewhat disappointing milestone. So far, the long Taika Waititi is with lowest average at the Rotten Tomatoesif we take into account all the films in the Thor (via ComicBook).

With 65% critical approval, Thor: Love and Thunder it is also the second film, among all the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with an average lower than expected. According to the analysis carried out by comic bookthe sequence only loses to eternal.

As for the other Thor films in the franchise, the gold medal goes to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which has an average of 93% approval on the platform. The third feature of the God of Thunder, which was also directed by Waititi, is accompanied by Thor (2011) and Thor the Dark World (2013), with 77% and 66% approval, respectively.

Thor: Love and Thunder featured the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, in a plot that follows the hero trying to get back on his feet after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), while dealing with a villain who wants to eliminate all the gods in the universe. The cast also has Natalie Portmanwhich returned to MCU like Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is showing in cinemas.

Also enjoy: