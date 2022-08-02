Lucas Perri negotiates with Botafogo, but has an agreement to fulfill his contract with Náutico | football

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, Náutico’s highlight of the year, is Botafogo’s target for the 2023 season. On loan from São Paulo, a club with which he has a contract until the end of January, he has a contract with Timbu until December. Despite the interest of the carioca club, there is an agreement for the player to only leave Alvirrubro at the end of Série B.

Lucas Perri, Náutico goalkeeper — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

As he has less than six months until the end of his definitive relationship with São Paulo, Lucas Perri can sign a pre-contract with any club. Botafogo entered into negotiations for the goalkeeper and has conversations with the athlete’s staff to close the deal.

One aspect that brings Lucas Perri and Botafogo together is the fact that John Textor, manager of the Rio de Janeiro club, is also an investor in Crystal Palace, an England club that Perri has already played for, in the 2019 season. At the time, people linked to Crystal Palace already endorsed the hiring by Botafogo.

Lucas Perri has 41 games in the season for Náutico and has become one of the main players in the squad for the year. He was the hero of the Pernambuco title against Retrô, defending two penalties. (Remember below). In Serie B, despite the team having the worst defense in the championship, it also had important performances.

