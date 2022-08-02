Marilyn Monroe Estate defends Ana de Armas in Blonde

the trailer of blonde released on the 28th of July, it was something to talk about and there are always some haters to criticize.

On social media, some people didn’t like the Cuban actress’s accent Ana de Armas, who plays the iconic Marylin Monroe, for not matching the sighing tone of Marilyn.

The Marilyn Monroe Estate, group responsible for the actress’s copyright, defended the performance of of weapons and said the actress captured the vulnerability, glamor and humanity of Marilyn. It is important to point out that the film does not belong to the group, however, the actress declared defense anyway.

Marc Rosen, president of Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate groupstresses the importance of monroe like icon of Hollywood and pop culture and Ana’s responsibility to interpret it.

“We look forward to seeing the movie in its entirety!”

The actress herself, in a recent interview with The Times of London explained his nine-month preparation to acquire the Marilyn accent. “It was really torture, very exhausting. My brain fried,” she said. She commented in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020 that it was director Andrew Domink’s idea to cast a Cuban actress to play the American icon would be something groundbreaking.

Blonde tells the story of Norma Jeane from her childhood to the height of her Hollywood career. In addition to Ana de Armas in the lead role, the cast includes Bobby Canavale, Adrien Brody, Julien Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The film is also in the running at the Venice Film Festival.

Blonde premieres September 28 on Netflix.