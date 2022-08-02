Marilyn Monroe’s estate defends Ana de Armas’ lineup

the Cuban actress Ana de Armas had its interpretation of Marilyn Monroe defended by the American star’s estate, after suffering criticism on social networks. Against from the latest movie trailer in Andrew Dominik (The Mafia Man) next to Netflixviewers complained about the Central American’s lineup because of the accent she incorporated to the interpretation of Monroe.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular icon of Hollywood and Pop Culture that transcends generations and history”said Marc Rosenpresident of Entertainment in the business group Authentic Brands Group (ABG), who owns the estate of the actress, who died in 1962. “Any actress who takes on this role knows she has big shoes to put on. Based on the trailer alone, it seems to us that Ana was a great casting choice as she captures the glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see this film. in its fullness”.

Criticism of De Armas’ accent comes after the actress revealed to the The Times of London who spent almost an entire year studying to improve her accent for Blonde, before filming began. “It took nine months of dialect training and practice in ADR sessions (when an actor repeatedly watches a scene and then recreates all of the dialogue in the studio). It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried”said the actress.

The film is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates. The cast, in addition to De Armas, has Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams and Adrien Brody.

blonde arrive at September 23, 2022 to Netflixbut will be displayed in the Venice Film Festival from August 31st to September 10th.

