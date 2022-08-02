Marilyn Monroe’s estate defends the casting of Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

Ana de Armas has come under fire after the release of the trailer for “Blonde” last week, with viewers pointing out that her accent doesn’t suit her role as Marilyn Monroe. This Monday (1st), the Hollywood star’s estate, despite not being involved in the Netflix film, defended the Cuban actress.

“Marilyn Monroe is a Hollywood and pop culture icon who transcends generations. Any actress who takes on this role knows she has a big responsibility. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great choice because she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety,” reflects Marc Rosen in a statement sent to Variety.

Based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, under the direction of Andrew Dominik, “Blonde” arrives on Netflix on September 28. Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson complete the cast with de Armas.

Remember the trailer:

POP BEATING? THEN TAKE IT! VHS will have a commemorative edition on August 6, in São Paulo. Let’s celebrate 5, 6 and 7 years of the most pop party in Brazil! Come be reborn with us to the sound of the greatest hits from Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Britney Spears, Lizzo and more. Run and buy your ticket now at this link!