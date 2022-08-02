Marvel’s Spider-Man was sold on Steam for incorrect prices in several countries

Unfortunately, there are no signs that the amount charged for the game will decrease in Brazil.

Valve announced last Monday (1) that it has started pre-ordering Marvel’s Spider-Man at incorrect price in different countries. In a message posted on Steam, the company stated that it has already corrected the error and asks that Affected players redo the purchase process so as not to end up paying more than necessary for the title.

According to the message, the game was being sold for a higher price than the correct Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland and UK. “Other markets were not affected”, guaranteed the company, which clarified that the process of correcting values ​​will not be done automatically.

To avoid losing money, affected consumers need to access their Steam purchase history and cancel the pre-order. From that point onwards, Valve promises to refund the full amount (probably in the platform’s wallet) and asks that a new acquisition is made before August 12 so that pre-order content is guaranteed.

Valve must keep the “economy”

While the pricing errors for Marvel’s Spider-Man varied depending on the market analyzed, in some cases the adopted price was up to US$ 12 higher than the appropriate. Unfortunately, in Brazil there is no sign that the suggested price of BRL 249.90 will be changed down before the release, which happens on the 12th of this month.

What Valve’s message doesn’t make clear is that, in practice, game price reduction should not affect player spending. As Steam’s refund system often directs amounts invested in a product towards credits to consumers’ accounts, most of those affected will continue to have spent the incorrect amount — but you can use the difference to purchase another product in the store.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man promises to take advantage of exclusive PC features when it makes its debut on the platform, including support for different screen aspects and Ray Tracing qualities not available on PlayStation 5. In addition to Steam, the game is also available for pre-order on the Epic Games Store.

