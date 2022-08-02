Microsoft Reveals Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Catalog in August 2022

Microsoft has revealed the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Among the highlights, we have Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O and the releases Turbo Golf Racing and Two Point Campus. To check the titles added in the last wave, click here.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is now available in the catalogue, while Shenzhen I/O and Turbo Golf Racing arrive on August 4th. The following week, Two Point Campus will enter the service. Cooking Simulator, Expeditions: Rome and Offworld Trading Company close the first wave on August 11th. In addition to games, new content will be available with Xbox Game pass. The Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux episode and the Sniper Elite 5 Force Mission and Weapon Pack bundles are available to subscribers at no additional cost.

In games that will be removed from the service, Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruina, Starmancer and Train Sim World 2 will be available until August 14th.

The Xbox Game Pass catalog for July featured titles such as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami and Last Call BBS 2, DJMax Respect V, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, Road 96, Escape Academy, As Dusk Falls, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Watch Dogs 2 and Inside. Check out what’s next for Xbox Game Pass in August below:

