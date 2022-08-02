midfielder gives cavadinha in penalty and makes fun of Santos fans

Formed in the Santos base categories, midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, now at Fluminense, left the fans of the São Paulo team angry during the match between the two teams, played tonight at Vila Belmiro and valid for the Brazilian Championship. The match ended 2-2.

In the 24th minute of the 2nd half, when the match was at 1-0 for the home team, the Cariocas had a penalty scored by referee Braulio da Silva Machado.

Booed by the Santos fans since the opening whistle, Ganso called responsibility and took the ball for the charge.

Upon being authorized, the midfielder, with his left leg, made a dig and swung the nets defended by goalkeeper João Paulo, who jumped to the left side and could not make the save.

In the celebration, Ganso simulated the movements of a conductor — he was nicknamed this way when he was working for Santos. The gesture angered the fans and even bothered some players like Felipe Jonatan.

At the end of the match, Ganso himself explained that his initiative was not a provocation and did not close the door for a return to the Vila Belmiro team.

“It’s not even a provocation, it’s really thank you. I was very happy here, I marked my story, I won titles… People curse me, but it’s normal in football. I have a huge affection for the club. meet again”, said the midfielder, who left the pitch wearing the shirt of Ângelo, a Santos athlete.

The move also generated the most diverse reactions among the fans, who highlighted the “debauched” side of the player.

Watch the bid and see reactions:

Goose scored a goal and mocked the Santos fans who booed him the whole game lol — Lucas (@lucsgomess) August 2, 2022

LOOK AT MAESTRO PAULO HENRIQUE GANSO HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — rt (@rtsartorioffc) August 2, 2022

Goose mocked, lol — William Gomes (@WillianGomees) August 2, 2022

I’M VERY SORRY FOR THOSE WHO ARE NOT A FAN OF PAULO HENRIQUE GANSO. — Igor (@contactoigor) August 2, 2022