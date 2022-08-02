‘Mission: Impossible 8’: Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer Cast in Mysterious Roles

In his Twitter profile, the director Christoper McQuarrie revealed that Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’) and Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) have been cast in mysterious roles for the 8th film in the franchise ‘Mission Impossible‘.

For now, there are still no details about the characters, as McQuarrie did not comment on the matter.

However, the images published by him give some clues, as the character of offerman is wearing a military uniform.

the character of McTeer appears in front of two men in suits with a serious expression, so she could be linked to some function of the spy agency that Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is part.

the podcast Light the Fuse also shared an excerpt from an interview with offerman talking about his experience in the film.

“It’s really fun and fascinating. There are a handful of high caliber actors that I’m working with, as well as the protagonist, and doing that is really amazing.”

He continued:

“Everyone brings a great deal of years of experience. and watching [McQuarrie] and Tom [Cruise] do what they do, is something indescribable. You have to be there to understand. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an amazing mural and we’re all paints.”

In an interview with ScreenRantthe editor Eddie Hamilton raised our expectations for the sequel, ensuring that cruise will make history with absolutely insane stunts.

Hamilton spoke about the time he spent in South Africa, where filming took place, and assured that fans will be amazed once again by Cruise.

“I’m again collaborating with Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie every day on this sequel to make it better and better and I swear some of the stuff he’s doing is historic man”he said. “I’m not exaggerating. You will watch and you will see. Tom did it again. He did it again. And it’s amazing to be by his side, honestly.”

Remembering that the eighth chapter hits theaters in June 28, 2024. The seventh, entitled ‘Mission Impossible – Settlement: Part 1’is scheduled to be released in July 14, 2023.

The cast of the new film also has the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny has also been confirmed for the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after his last appearance in the franchise.

No details about the narrative were revealed.

