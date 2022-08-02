Movie with Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth on Netflix will make you sigh

It is not today that Hollywood reinvents classics of literature and popular culture that have spread over the years. In 1937, Walt Disney (1901-1966) commissioned his team to prepare a retelling of one of the most famous tales by the German brothers Jacob (1785-1863) and Wilhelm Grimm (1786-1859), with all the technological resources available at the time. From then on, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” would forever be immortalized in the collective unconscious, rocking generations of moviegoers who would also become readers. The character is responsible for, initially, awakening in children all over the world the taste for dreaming, while the story itself, full of metaphors that can only be properly absorbed many years later, brings together lessons for people of all ages. The world that Snow White inhabits is very similar to the environment we are in now, in the third decade of the 21st century: there are evil sovereigns who sabotage the realm they have ascended through the naive seal of those who don’t know who to believe; underlings who carry out unseemly orders, trying to destroy the last thread of hope; and, obviously, the figure that personifies good and that, cornered by so much vileness, gets lost in a forest of disappointments.

More than seven decades since the release of the best-known version of a children’s story for the cinema, Rupert Sanders, as Disney recommended, abuses the special effects by recreating the legend of the princess with pale skin, lips as red as blood and black hair like plumage. of a crow and proves with “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012) that, making use of some adaptations and adding more drama, realism and biting to a somewhat worn plot, the heroine myth still pulsates. If there is one quality that stands out in Sanders’ work, it is his ability to deal with strongholds of pop culture without the slightest concern for maintaining a reverent tone, and not for that reason burn the bridges with what has already been presented ad nauseam, in the cinema or out of it. Let no one expect the reinvention of the wheel, however: here, the princess banished from her domain reserves noble feelings for her stepmother as pity and remains chaste until the end, even if probed by two heartthrobs.

Bella Swan’s monotone spirit certainly helped Kristen Stewart to embody that aura of the romantic girl in Alexandre Dumas’s serials, Father (1801-1870) in 19th century France, despite the medieval air of the story. Stewart’s Snow White also spends much of her life in a dungeon at the behest of her father’s second wife after he dies, poisoned and stabbed to death. Charlize Theron continues to use her beauty and magnetic charisma even if her queen Ravenna doesn’t perform as expected, and the work of the computer graphics team led by Vince Abbott makes it more than clear why she has a habit of imprisoning fresh maidens throughout her life. of perversions. With the help of a bird, unusual but providential, she sees a way to escape from the dungeon at the moment she begins to be sexually molested by Finn, Ravenna’s brother played by Sam Spruell – and the screenplay by Evan Daugherty, Hossein Amini and John Lee Hancock, evidently, does not unleash the full potential of the scene. After a particularly difficult journey, in which the writers’ text has an eschatological argument as if there were no tomorrow (and they return to the charge in the second act), the protagonist finally arrives in the Black Forest, where Chris Hemsworth’s hunter leaves. , in pursuit.

The dramatic arc of Snow White’s romantic involvement does not reach a climax, neither with Hemsworth’s character nor with Sam Claffin’s Prince William, which leaves room for gossip about a possible jealousy attack by Sanders, Stewart’s then-boyfriend. . Despite the gossip, “Snow White and the Huntsman” is right to prioritize the narrative’s adventurous saga tone, giving the story an unexpected aura of renewal. Cinderella take care.

Movie: Snow White and the hunter

Direction: Rupert Sanders

Year: 2012

Genres: Fantasy/Adventure/Coming-of-age

Note: 8/10