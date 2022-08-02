Movies of 2022: The 5 Best (So Far)

Check out the films that stood out in the first half of the year and the ones that are still to come, which have high expectations.

By Ana Pisani | Cultivator

At least for cinema, we can say that 2022 has been a great year. From superheroes to biographies, from sequels to originals, the year is full of heavy releases that mark the industry’s resumption of time, after the troubled period of a pandemic that drove people away from movie theaters.

During the first half of the year, several successes caught the attention of both the public and the critics. Although 2022 still has a long way to go, half the year has already passed, so it’s worth recapping! So, check out a list of the 5 best movies of the year so far:

The Batman

Through the setting worthy of an investigative noir, The Batman was able to deliver exactly what the character needed. The lonely and traumatized detective batman is what comes to life in this version with the direction of Matt Reeves. This time, the film portrays the young hero in a Gotham gripped by crime and corruption, where the serial killer Riddler begins to act.

The man-bat played by Robert Pattinson is a hit, as are all the iconic characters from the comics that the film brings. Everything is just right, from the action to the eye-popping visuals. With a dark tone and an intriguing narrative, The Batman is a cinematic victory for the hero.

The Batman. Photo: Warner Bros.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

As its title suggests, Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time is an overwhelming feature. The film tells the story of Evelyn, a Chinese immigrant whose life is falling apart, until one day she has contact with another dimension. Therefore, it is a journey that passes through existential and familiar topics, while creativity and fun run wild.

Directed by the Daniels, the production became the biggest success in the history of the A4D studio and won over a legion of people. After all, the film explores the concept of the multiverse, something so popular nowadays, in a special and exciting way.

Top Gun: Maverick

Action, emotion and adrenaline at the heights are what mark the film starring Tom Cruise. As such, Top Gun: Maverick achieved the rare feat for a sequel to live up to and even surpass the original. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film about elite pilots follows a group in training to face the most dangerous mission they have ever seen.

1986’s first Top Gun was the highest grossing of the year and Maverick is on the same path. Having surpassed $1 billion worldwide, the film is the biggest of 2022 so far, surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No wonder, the film has the perfect combination of nostalgia for the classic with the quality of a new blockbuster.

the man of the north

Robert Eggers’ film from the beginning drew attention by the all-star cast. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and even Björk have joined in the new feature from the director of The Lighthouse and The Witch. The Northman tells the story of Prince Amleth who witnesses his uncle betray and sign his father, which makes his life a mission of revenge.

Based on the tale, The Man in the North is a true vinking epic, extremely brutal, violent and judicious. This type of film may not be everyone’s beach, so much so that it was not successful at the box office, but it is recorded here that it is worth checking out.

Red: Growing up is a Beast

There’s no way to talk about outstanding films without remembering the beloved animations. In a year of spin-off films like Lightyear and sequels like Minions 2, Pixar has nailed it with a new story in Red. The film is the studio’s first solo film directed by a woman, Domee Shi. Inspired by the director’s childhood, Red follows a girl who begins to transform into a giant panda when she experiences strong emotions.

The cute version of the Hulk tackles the scary phase of adolescence and family relationships in an ideal way for children and adults. In addition to the positive representation it brings with the characters. The regret is that the film did not have a moment in theaters, as it was released directly on Disney+ streaming.

What’s still to come?

Generally, the last half of the year is rich in premieres. One of the reasons is those who aim for a place in the awards season that soon begins at the end of each year. So, check out movies that arrive in the second semester to keep an eye out, as they can make this list.

No! Do not look! (Jordan Peele)

(Jordan Peele) Do not worry, dear (Olivia Wilde)

(Olivia Wilde) black adam (Jaume Collet-Serra)

(Jaume Collet-Serra) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ryan Coogler)

(Ryan Coogler) blonde (Andrew Dominik)

(Andrew Dominik) Avatar 2: The Water Path (James Cameron)

(James Cameron) Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)

(Martin Scorsese) The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

(Steven Spielberg) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

Journalist by training, fascinated by the world of entertainment and a regular moviegoer.