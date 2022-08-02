National productions Tô Ryca! 2 and O Silêncio da Chuva are among the news of the week on Telecine

Disclosure

Are you a horror slasher fan? Then the tip for Tuesday, August 2nd, is for you. Starting at 1:55 pm, Telecine Cult takes the audience on a journey through the universe of one of the most famous creatives of the subgenre: Wes Craven. On the date, the filmmaker would have turned 83 and the channel recalls successes of his career, such as A Vampire in Brooklyn, which opens the marathon with Eddie Murphy as the dark Maximillian. Then it’s the turn of the villain Ghostface to make victims in the first three films of the franchise Panicshown in sequence in the special.

On Wednesday, the 3rd, there is a national cinema at 10 pm on Telecine Premium. Inspired by the novel by Luiz Alfredo Garcia-Roza, the thriller The Silence of the Rain it stars Lázaro Ramos, who plays Espinosa, the enigmatic inspector of the writer’s works. Nominated for the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix in 11 categories, including Direction (Daniel Filho) and Supporting Actress (Cláudia Abreu), the film also features Thalita Carauta, Mayana Neiva, Guilherme Fontes, Otávio Müller, Anselmo Vasconcelos and Pedro Nercessian.

Dedicated to nerd culture, the Action Geek Session this Thursday, the 4th, at 10 pm, brings to Telecine Action an iconic collection of dolls that conquered generations, with GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra. For those who enjoy the special squad, you can check out the entire franchise on the Telecine platform, within Globoplay or via operators, where GI Joe: Retaliation and GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes are also available. On Telecine Touch, the 10pm track recalls Appointment (1998), one of those movies that everyone loves. Starring Claire Forlani, Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt, who appears in an unusual role, that of Angel of Death.

And on Friday, the 5th, there’s news with the Première Telecine seal from 19:50, on Telecine Premium: Until the end, by Israeli filmmaker Aharon Keshales. Action and drama set the tone for Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) and Annie’s (Evangeline Lilly) love story. Upon receiving early parole, he discovers that his girlfriend is dying of cancer and wants to make the year the best of his life. Another couple is featured on Friday night: Emma and Adam, played by Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in Sex Without Commitment. The production airs at 10 pm on Telecine Touch and entertains the audience with this torrid attraction between friends who fall in love.

The first Superpremiere of the month is Brazilian and has a cast that promises lots of laughs. Samantha Schmütz, Katiuscia Canoro, Rafael Portugal, Marcello Melo Jr. and Evelyn Castro are together in I’m Ryca! two, a comedy that arrives at Telecine Premium on Saturday at 10 pm. After getting rich in the first film, Selminha goes back to her roots when a namesake claims her fortune. On Sunday, the character gets a double dose with the screening of the two features on Telecine Pipoca, starting at 6 pm.

At Telecine Action, Sunday has another twist and is frenetic with the Velozes & Furiosos Marathon. The speed already increases in the morning, at 11:30, with Fast and Furious (2001). But the engines are just warming up, then there’s + Fast + Furious, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio, Fast & Furious 7 and fast and furious 8. And, in the second, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, who is present in the saga, continues in action at Telecine Fun. At 10 pm, the star forms a pair that is beyond awkward with Kevin Hart in A Spy and a Half. It has adrenaline, confusion and adventures, a perfect combo to liven up the night.